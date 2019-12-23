Here's how the new retirement legislation could fall short

The most significant retirement legislation in more than a decade is now law. Yet, it may fall short in one of its principal aims: expanding the pool of people who can save for retirement via a workplace plan.

At least 25% of those working in the private sector can't save in a retirement plan such as a 401(k) because their employer doesn't sponsor one, according to John Scott, director of retirement savings at The Pew Charitable Trusts, a non-partisan research group.

That's significant since workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement when they can do so at the workplace using payroll deduction, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute.

However, the portion of the workforce without access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan has remained stubbornly stagnant over the past several decades.

The new law — the Secure Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law Dec. 20 — offers new tax incentives, expanded rules around part-time workers and a type of retirement-plan structure meant to make it easier for small employers to offer them. The measures are all aimed at encouraging more employers to adopt a 401(k) plan and enticing more people to join an existing plan.

Some retirement policy experts don't believe the changes will amount to much.

"Secure has been characterized by some as a sweeping overhaul of the system. That's an overstatement," said Mark Iwry, former deputy assistant secretary for retirement and health policy at the U.S. Treasury Department during the Obama administration.

"It is constructive, and certainly a more substantial package than any retirement legislation since the 2006 Pension Protection Act, but it's bits and pieces — incremental rather than a sweeping or fundamental improvement," Iwry said.

Several state and federal lawmakers are increasingly considering ways to address the lack of 401(k) coverage. Both the federal government and state governments view the lack of retirement savings as a looming drain on their financial coffers, as retirees will need to tap more public services such as Medicaid.

An analysis conducted by the Joint Committee on Taxation suggests the Secure Act will have a muted impact, according to Aron Szapiro, the director of policy research at investment research firm Morningstar. The JCT estimates the portions of the law aimed at expanding retirement savings will cost roughly $15 billion over a decade — or approximately $1.5 billion per year on an annualized basis.

That only represents around 1.5% of the federal government's total annual outlays for 401(k) and other defined-contribution plans, Szapiro said — which hints that not many additional people will join 401(k) plans and defer income taxes on their savings.