Treasury yields fall as investors look for security before holiday season

At around 2:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was down at 1.8996%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.3211%.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning as investors looked to shore up their positions going into the holiday season.

Following a prolonged stock market rally on the back of a phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China, investors may be looking to hold steady and take profits before the end of a tumultuous year for markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he had held a "very good talk" with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the recently agreed partial deal.

Meanwhile China's finance ministry said on Monday that it will reduce import tariffs on over 850 products from January 1 in a bid to boost imports.

On the data front, U.S. National Activity Index figures for November are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Monday for $42 billion worth of 13-week Treasury bills and $36 billion worth of 26-week bills.