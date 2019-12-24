CCTV Script 06/12/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 6, 2019, Friday.

This rocket launching mission is the last time for SpaceX to deliver cargos for NASA this year and its also the 3rd times for Cargo Dragon capsule to go to International Space Station, before that, it was reused twice in 2014 and 2017, respectively. This time, SpaceX's mission is to transport around 2600kg of supplies, some experimental equipment, which includes a new imaging system to get better images of the earth's surface and systems to study how fires spread and

in space, and some live mice for experimental using.

Notable among them the is an equipment related to brewing beer.

Scientists in Space Station will test the malting process in the microgravity of space and research how will the space environment affect that under the cooperation of NASA and Anheuser-Busch Inbev, that is part of Anheuser-Busch Inbev's plan to brew beer in the Mars.

Beyond brewing beer in space, Anheuser-Busch and NASA hope to understand how to better use the barley malt in making food such as bread through these experiments.

Cargo Dragon is expected to spend about 3 days traveling to the ISS. We know that Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX has been strived to push his ambitious Mars immigration plan.

If related experiments go well, then will the scientific scene of having bread and drinking beers in Mars become true? We will keep an eye on this issue.