CCTV Script 10/10/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on October 10, 2019, Thursday.

Let's look over the performance in financial markets, international crude oil price gained after Turkish president Erdogan confirmed the military assault against north of Syria, but the worried sentiment eased some when others showed their stance. Currently, it is basically stable, gold price got boosted because of risk-aversion sentiment, closing high slightly on Wednesday.

In exchange market, Turkish Lira is still on the downside trajectory, USD dropped down below 5.85 against Lira, now hovering around 5.88.

Last year, Lira devalued about 30% in Turkish currency crisis, till now, it has lost more than 10%, in terms of current situation, it is expected to decline more.

Turkish latest military move follows closely of that of the U.S. U.S. army withdrew from north of Syria after a call between Trump and Erdogan, within one week, Turkey took military actions in that area.

Trump said what Turkey did is in no relationship with the U.S., but U.S. still plays an important role in this situation. Trump's previous decision to withdraw troops also faced considerable opposition in the U.S., some believe, this decision is to abandon Kurdish fighters.

Wednesday, 2 senators who against withdrawing troops introduced a Turkey-targeted sanction plan, Lindsey Graham, a Republican senators who lead this plan said they will try to let the Turkey pay for their move. Trump also said that if Turkish move is unfairly, it's going to pay a very big economic price.

However, when answered the reporters' questions, Trump said he is not worried the current situation, saying it is still under control.

Donald Trump, U.S. President

I will wipe out his economy if that happens. I've already done it once with Pastor Brunson, I am sure he will, I hope he will act rationally.

Late Wednesday, NOTA secretary general requested Turkey not to further destabilize the region. From the position of many parties, all want to stabilize the local situation.

U.S. has invited the Turkish President to visit it next month, they will discuss this issue. We will keep close eyes on it.