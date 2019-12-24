Credit Suisse admits spying on second executive

Credit Suisse on Monday admitted to snooping on another of the bank's former executives, deepening a spying scandal at the Swiss group, which is already under investigation for putting its ex-wealth management chief under surveillance.

Switzerland's second-largest bank blamed former chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee for hiring detectives in February to track former HR head Peter Goerke. They described a rogue operation in which all executives and directors, including Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, were kept in the dark about what was going on.

Credit Suisse had earlier blamed Bouee for a similar incident involving former wealth management boss Iqbal Khan and had also cleared Thiam of any role in it. At the time, Thiam characterized it as an "isolated incident."

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Bouee and Goerke for comment.

"The observation of Peter Goerke, which has now been confirmed, is inexcusable," Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner said in a statement, adding there was "grave concern" that those responsible for ordering the surveillance had not mentioned it during an earlier probe regarding Khan.

"We are aware that the observation of Iqbal Khan and Peter Goerke have damaged the reputation of our bank," Rohner said.

Goerke had no knowledge that he had been followed by private detectives until officials from the bank contacted him shortly before Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung made the matter public last Monday, a person familiar with his thinking said.

Goerke, who remains employed by the bank as an adviser, saw no grounds to pursue the matter criminally, the person said, and was in contact with senior officials at Credit Suisse.