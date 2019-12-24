Emirates Airline President Tim Clark will retire in 2020

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark will retire in June of 2020, the company revealed Tuesday in an internal memo.

The chief of the world's largest A380 operator — and top-five largest airline in terms of passenger and freight ton kilometers flown — will step down after 17 years at its helm and 35 years at the company, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed in an email.

The British aviation executive was part of the UAE government-owned airline's founding team in 1985, and will retain a role as an advisor, Reuters reported.

Under Clark's tenure, Emirates expanded its international footprint and established itself as one of the world's largest carriers. The 70-year-old was awarded a knighthood in 2014 for his service to the aviation industry and British prosperity.

Clark also served as managing director of SriLankan Airlines until 2008, and before that worked for Gulf Air and Caledonian Airways.