Shares of FedEx are down 23.9% from their 52-week high, with losses accelerating after the company reported disappointing second quarter results last week, and one firm thinks there may be more pain ahead.
Argus Research downgraded the stock on Tuesday to hold, based on the "numerous" risks investors face, including declining revenue and narrowing margins.
