Minimum wage hikes hit 21 states in 2019—and more are on the way in 2020

People gather together to ask the McDonald’s corporation to raise workers wages to a $15 minimum wage as well as demanding the right to a union on May 23, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The move toward a $15 minimum wage is gaining steam, with 21 states raising minimum wages in 2019 and more increases on the way in 2020. Restaurant workers and Democratic presidential candidates are among those leading the charge for higher wages. Critics have argued that minimum wage hikes can hurt small businesses and cause job losses, yet hiring remained robust in 2019's tight labor market. The lack of catastrophe could bolster Democrats' arguments for higher federal wages heading into the election year, some say. "In 2019, pay growth has been sluggish, but the fastest for low-wage workers," Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao said.

That's largely due to minimum wage increases that went into effect in nearly half of U.S. states this year, affecting millions of workers across industries, including baristas and restaurant servers. Seven states and Washington, D.C., have passed laws that will eventually bring their wage floors to $15 an hour. Some municipalities, like New York and Seattle, have already succeeded in raising their minimum wages to $15 an hour. The movement for an hourly wage of $15 took off in 2012 when New York fast-food workers began striking and eventually formed the Fight for $15 and a union. In 2020, even more wage increases are slated to go into effect. Nearly 7 million workers will be getting a pay raise starting Jan. 1, thanks to new minimum wage hikes going into effect, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Restaurant operators have coped with the changes by raising menu prices and cutting worker hours, according to a Harri survey of 173 restaurants.