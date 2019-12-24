Starting a business? Avoid these 5 classic entrepreneur pitfalls

Becoming an entrepreneur is a dream to which many of us aspire, and a worthwhile financial goal. Still, many first-time entrepreneurs — and even experienced pros — can sometimes sabotage their best efforts with some typical mistakes. When you're ready to roll-up your sleeves and start your own business, keep your eyes open for these issues — though they might sound simple, these make or break the fortunes of countless aspiring entrepreneurs.

1. Not having a business plan

2. Misjudging costs

With a business plan in hand, you'll have a better sense of your funding needs, which will help you avoid two classic traps: over- and under-spending. Some entrepreneurs misjudge costs, and end up spending more than they budgeted — or expected. Yet others do the opposite, and by trying to be careful and frugal, end up spending too little to give their business a realistic chance. Do your best to estimate actual costs of funding your venture through launch and the first year. (The SBA offers a great startup costs tool that helps estimate new business funding needs.)Then, find ways to secure the capital you'll need.

MoMo Productions | Taxi | Getty Images

3. Picking wrong partners

The same issue of too much or too little is present when considering business partners. In many cases, you can't launch a venture alone — you'll need partners or investors for funding and know-how. But you can overdo it, by bringing on too many people, diluting your profit and confusing your strategy. Your business plan will hopefully have addressed this issue, but think further about who should really be involved, and what impact it'll have on your venture.

4. Not knowing your target market

Do you really know your customer — and market? Do you know whether they have a desire or need for your product or service, or whether your proposed pricing makes sense? Do you intend on competing on price, quality, service, or all of the above? Get to know your customers and market — many businesses stumble because they fail to understand their target market. And when you're ready to expand, don't assume new customers in different areas will have the same tastes and priorities — get to know them, too.

5. Not marketing well