U.S. voter turnout rates rank low among peer nations. One major difference is the day people go to the polls.

In the U.S., most elections are held on Tuesdays. In most of those other countries, it's either a weekend or holiday. Could simply moving Election Day boost turnout?

In the video above, CNBC takes a closer look at how the U.S. chose Tuesdays for Election Day and whether Americans will start voting on weekends or holidays.