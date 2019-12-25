Britain's Prince Andrew keeps low profile and skips Christmas Day walk

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Prince Charles leave the St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2019.

Britain's Prince Andrew avoided the limelight on Christmas Day by skipping the royal family's traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other relatives.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, has kept a low profile since he stepped down from royal duties last month in the wake of a scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was filmed walking along a path with his brother Prince Charles to St Mary Magdalene church near the Queen's estate in Sandringham, eastern England in time for a 9 a.m. service.

He did not join other members of the family when they walked to the 11 a.m. service - one of the staples of the royal calendar.

British media reported that Andrew had made a personal decision to miss the main service and instead stayed in the house with his father, Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Philip, 98, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, was only discharged from hospital on Tuesday where he was being treated for what Buckingham Palace described as a pre-existing condition.

The queen attended both services, Sky News and other media outlets reported. Dressed in a bright red outfit, the queen arrived in a car accompanied by her daughter-in-law Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, for the 11 a.m. service.

Palace staff say the 93-year-old queen will use her Christmas address to the nation later in the day to stress the value of harmony and reconciliation after a "bumpy" year for her own family.