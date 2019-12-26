How Okta's CEO convinced his wife in 2008 that he should leave Salesforce to start a company

As the 2010s come to a close, Okta co-founder Todd McKinnon leads a $14.6 billion company at the center of the rapidly expanding cloud economy. His personal stock is worth about $640 million.

It almost never happened.

In late 2008, as the economy suffered through its worst recession since the Great Depression, McKinnon became convinced that he should leave his senior executive role at Salesforce. So he put together a Google Slides presentation for his wife that he titled, "Proposal to move to a new job starting a company (Why I'm not crazy)."

McKinnon was in his mid-30s with a six-month-old daughter at home. His wife, Roxanne, whom he'd met in high school, wasn't sure if she wanted to go back to work and was concerned about McKinnon's job security given the state of the economy. McKinnon had also just been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, meaning good health-care coverage was vital.

In the 13-page presentation, which he recently shared with CNBC, McKinnon told his wife that he was bored at Salesforce, wasn't learning things at a rapid clip, was unlikely to gain more responsibility in the near future and wanted to start a company because the software industry is "going through the biggest shift I'll see in my career."

"Microsoft and Oracle were both started in poor economic times," wrote McKinnon.

McKinnon's proposal for a network monitoring company called Saasure included four possible scenarios for outcomes, ranging from worst — he fails to raise money and returns to work, possibly at Salesforce — to best, where he would operate the company for five to 10 years and take it public at a valuation of $50 million to $100 million. The middle scenarios involved running the company for a couple years and making enough to live during that time, or selling for $10 million to $20 million within five years.

It wasn't the most polished presentation. McKinnon said he'd already gotten commitments from two angel investors, Mike Dodd of Austin Ventures and David Schellhase, who was then general counsel at Salesforce. But he spelled both their names wrong, writing Dobb instead of Dodd, and dropping one of the ls from Schellhase, who's now general counsel at Slack.

(He blacked out some sensitive financial information from the original document.)