It's not too late to book a last-minute New Year's Eve adventure

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Still not certain what you're doing to ring in 2020 and a brand-new decade? It's not too late to book a last-minute adventure that's fun, frivolous and out-of-town. We found some offbeat events and a few over-the-top ways to welcome a fresh new year. Daring Drops

Walleye Drop. Port Clinton, OH

If watching the Waterford Crystal ball drop at New York's Times Square (in person or on TV) is not on the agenda this year, you could head to Ohio, where the lakeside town of Port Clinton (Walleye Capital of the World) will drop a 600-pound fiberglass walleye from a 60-foot crane at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, with fireworks to follow. In Pennsylvania, Kennett Square, the "Mushroom Capital of the World," drops a 600-pound mushroom on New Year's Eve. During its annual Peepsfest the Lehigh Valley town of Bethlehem drops a 400-pound brightly lit Peep at the family-friendly time of 5:15 p.m. And as part of the New Year's Eve festivities in Hershey, a 300-pound replica of a Hershey chocolate kiss is lowered. Meanwhile, in Mobile, Alabama, New Year's Eve partygoers can not only dig into the world's largest edible MoonPie, but watch a 600-pound electric version of the treat drop at midnight as part of MoonPie Over Mobile festivities. Hotels close to all these events have special overnight packages. There are also these over-the-top packages in other cities to consider. In-suite party

Suite Celebration at Loews Regency New York Hotel. Loews Regency New York Hotel

In New York City, the Party on Park Avenue package at the Loews Regency New York Hotel includes overnight lodging in a suite for 2 guests plus a 3-hour cocktail party for up to 12 guests complete with open bar, a dedicated bartender, Veuve Clicquot champagne, hour oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight. Price starts at $4,899. To book: call 1-800-233-2356. Hangover relief included

IV Drop, Hotel Hugo Hotel Hugo

On New Year's Eve, Hotel Hugo in New York's City is launching an 'SOS Package.' In addition to a bottle of wine at check-in, guests who plan on an evening of hard partying on New Year's Eve can pre-book a January 1 visit from a real doctor who will administer an IV boost to battle hangover symptoms from the night before. Guests also can join the hotel's NYE party at Bar Hugo, the hotel's rooftop lounge, complete with view of midnight fireworks. Package starts at $339, including the IV service. At Virgin Hotels Chicago, the You, Me & 2020 package includes tickets to a James Bond-themed New Year's Eve Casino Royale Party, a hangover kit and 2 pm late checkout. Package prices start at $451. Ring in the New Year with rock, helicopter rides or top-floor view Guests at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City can ring in 2020 for a cool $2020 with the Rock n' Roller Package. In addition to entry to the NYE party at the DAER nightclub, the package includes a one-night stay in an ocean-view suite; a custom Fender guitar delivered to the room; champagne and strawberries, a couples massage in the hotel's spa and private dinner for two with custom wine pairing.

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa

The MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma, CA has partnered with BLADE for a 2-night NYE package that includes round trip transportation via Xcel Long Ranger helicopter between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Napa County Airport; a two-night stay in a premium room category; roundtrip ground transportation; late checkout and a welcome amenity upon arrival. Rates start at$1490 per person. In San Diego, CA the Manchester Grand Hyatt, on the waterfront of San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, has a New Year's Eve package that includes a premium room and tickets to the hotel's New Year's Eve celebration in the 40th-floor Top of the Hyatt Bar with champagne, DJ, midnight toast and unmatched fireworks view. Breakfast the next morning is included. Prices start at $729. Celebrate New Year's Eve twice

PrivateFly Fireworks. PrivateFly