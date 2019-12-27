Power Rankings: Boeing shakeup, CEOs of the decade & streaming saturation -- top moments from week of Dec. 23

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:
Boeing ousted CEO Dennis Muilenberg as the 737 Max crisis continues.
This comes after Boeing has failed in its attempts to contain one of the biggest crises in its more than 100-year history.
So who will take over? David Calhoun is set to take the reins next year.
Our very own Phil LeBeau explains who Calhoun is and what his objectives are for the aerospace giant.
As the 2010s draw to a close, we take a look at which CEOs stood out from the rest of the pack.
Yale's Jeff Sonnenfeld shared his top 3 execs that defined the decade:
1) Amazon's Jeff Bezos
2) Disney's Robert Iger
3) PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi
As the dust settles from this year's streaming wars, Netflix and Disney appear to have come out on top.
But as we enter 2020, could that all change?
Boxoffice Media's David Loria weighs in on what Apple has to do to become the streaming space's top dog.
For more clips follow us on Twitter: @powerlunch