Treasury yields tick lower in holiday-thinned trading

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded lower at 1.90%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded lower at 2.33%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt prices ticked slightly higher on Friday as investors take note of holiday-thinned trade.

Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S.-China trade development. Investors are running back into traditional assets ever since the announced they have reached a phase one trade agreement earlier this month. The two countries are in the process of translating the deal, aiming to sign it in early January.

In a regular press briefing on Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said China is in close touch with the U.S. on signing the initial trade pact. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the deal is "getting done," adding there will be a signing ceremony with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

No auctions are scheduled for Friday.