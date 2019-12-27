Debt-crushing is a top priority for 2020, and this is the best method for you to pay it off

Paul Bradbury | Getty Images

Snowball or avalanche

What's the best way to pay down debt? The answer depends on who you ask.

urbazon

Money expert Dave Ramsey likes the snowball method. You look at all your debts and pick the one with the smallest balance. Ignore the interest rate. Ignore the type of debt. Just choose the smallest amount and throw all your resources at paying that down. You do still have to keep up minimum payments on your other accounts, of course. The theory is that aggressively attacking the smallest amount will allow you to see some immediate results, which then kicks motivation into high gear. There's some support for this. The one-debt-at-a-time strategy works better than making equal payments across several accounts, and concentrating on the smallest debt works best, according to research published in Harvard Business Review in 2016. But it's undeniable that you'll be incurring more interest charges. Douglas Boneparth, a CFP and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York, gives the snowball a thumbs-down. "I personally think it assumes people are too weak or too stupid to choose the approach that, at the end of the day, puts the most amount of money in their pocket," he said. In the avalanche method you rank your debts by interest rate, highest to lowest. Dedicate any extra resources possible to the balance that has the highest interest. All other balances get the minimum payment. When the highest one is paid off, start paying off the next highest.

Try a blizzard

As a financial advisor, Boneparth is well-acquainted with how psychology influences money choices. "People become attracted to strategies like the snowball because it offers greater short-term gratification," he said. Some people will never care that it doesn't make as much sense financially. Boneparth points out another snow-themed strategy — the blizzard — that combines the snowball and the avalanche. Put your debts in size order. Give yourself a burst of motivation with one snowball debt clearing. Then, switch to the avalanche to attack your remaining balances. Or try Boneparth's own hybrid method: Calculate how much you'd save in interest if you used the avalanche method with a snowball vs. avalanche calculator. Mentally take half that amount and earmark it for a reward for yourself. Come up with a regular reminder to inspire you to keep attacking your debt, Boneparth says.

Make it personal