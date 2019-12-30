Ivanka Trump may not return to the White House if Donald Trump wins in 2020

Ivanka Trump, assistant to U.S. President, listens as her father U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while holding a video conference to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts, including Peggy Whitson, inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Ivanka Trump suggested she might not return to the White House if her father, President Donald Trump, is reelected in 2020.

In an interview with the CBS program "Face the Nation" that aired Sunday, the first daughter said she will consider her kids before committing to a decision to stay at the White House if her father is elected to a second term in office.

"I am driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness, so that's always going to be my top priority," Ivanka Trump said. "And my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost. So they will really drive that answer for me."

But she said, the work she and her family are doing in the White House is "always unfinished. We've done so much but it's not enough yet."

Trump was appointed as senior advisor to her father alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. While in her role, Trump has focused most of her time on women's economic issues and workforce development. In the interview, Trump touted a 12-week family leave plan she pushed in the White House.

Also in the interview, she dodged a question about whether she plans to run for office herself, saying her work is "really energizing and I'm deeply passionate but you know the day I walk into the West Wing and I don't feel a shiver up my spine is the day I've been here too long."

A spokesperson for the White House said reports about Ivanka Trump potentially leaving in 2020 took "her answer out of context."