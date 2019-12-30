Treasury yields tick higher amid thin trading in holiday season

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, amid a quieter trading week due to the holiday season.

At 5:22 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.9139%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3596%.

Market participants continue to monitor global trade developments as the new year approaches. Optimism over trade talks between the U.S. and China led to stock rally. The two largest world economies are set to sign a phase one trade deal in January.

On the data front, there will be advanced economic indicators due at 8:30 a.m. ET; pending home sales are due at 10 a.m.; the Dallas Fed manufacturing figures are released at 10:30 a.m. and Chicago PMIs are due at 09:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, a 13-week, a 26-week and a 52-week bill is set to be auctioned on Monday.