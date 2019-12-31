Treasury yields rise on final trading day of 2019

U.S. government debt prices moved lower on Tuesday, the last trading day of the year.

At 3:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.9034%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.3574%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors have been taking on more risk on the back of optimism over U.S.-China trade relations. The world's two largest economies agreed earlier this month to a so-called "phase one" trade deal.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top trade negotiator, is set to visit Washington later this week to sign the agreement.

In terms of economic data, investors will be looking out for consumer confidence figures for December due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.