Charities complain about 'giving gap' since GOP tax law took effect

A strong economy tends to boost individual giving to charity. While economic growth has been strong over the last three years, giving by individuals is down since 2017, when the tax law changed, doubling the standard deduction and keeping many people from itemizing.

According to Giving USA, individual giving fell by 1% in 2018 compared with 2017.

That change had put a gloomy forecast on individual giving, but the picture may not be as bleak as originally expected.

The non-partisan U.S. Congress Joint Committee on Taxation predicts that individual giving to causes outside of education and health will hit $33 billion in 2019 and rise to $37 billion in 2022, that's up from $30 billion and $34 billion, respectively.

Fidelity Charitable, which manages two hundred thousand donor accounts, with a median value of $17,000 each, has seen giving increase through its donor-advised funds. It attributes the brighter prospects to strong returns in the stock market. Donor-advised funds allow contributors to bundle gifts that can be written off in year one, but spread out over multiple years.

"If you have a high income year what you might want to do is bunch a lot of your giving for the next, 2, 3, 4 years into one year and sustain your giving," said Amy Pirozzolo, Fidelity Charities Head of Donor Engagement and Insights.

A study by The Chronicle for Philanthropy found higher education and the biggest, most well-known organizations have actually seen individual contributions increase over eight percent. But smaller, local charities are concerned about what they see as a giving gap.