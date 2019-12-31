These duds of the decade could be the dynamites of the next, according to market experts

The past 10 years have seen a huge record rally that's taken the S&P 500 189% higher, but a number of names have sat out the dynamite decade.

Among them, Mosaic has fallen 64% in the last 10 years, while energy giant Schlumberger has declined 39%. Luxury fashion company Tapestry and General Electric are also both down by more than 20%, while Gap and Ford are also ending the decade lower.

Retailer Macy's did manage to haul itself back into positive territory for the decade. But the stock has seen a tremendous drop this year, down 43% in 2019.

But of that laundry list of liabilities for investors' portfolios, MKM Partners' chief market technician J.C. O'Hara says that General Electric is actually showing signs of a comeback.

The stock actually saw a huge turnaround in 2019 after a dismal 2018 that included its expulsion from the Dow last June. This year, GE has soared 51%, and O'Hara says the charts are giving a strong technical case for an even bigger rally.

"The 40-week moving average, which has been a negative slope since 2017, has slowly started to hook higher," he explained Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "We're seeing signs of higher highs and higher lows this year in 2019. So we are encouraged by the longer-term chart, [which is] slowly starting to improve."

O'Hara emphasizes that investors need to be patient with the stock, but says he believes any pullback below $10 to $10.50 would be the levels at which they could enter the name.

Rather than GE, Joule Financial president Quint Tatro sees a potential turnaround for Macy's. He said that while Macy's "has been trading like the company's going out of business," he believes that the company's free cash flow, fairly positive balance sheet and its dividend are strong fundamental cases for owning the stock.

Yet despite the positives, Tatro is still warning on Macy's, urging investors to tread carefully with the stock.

"As far as risk reward goes, with a stop at lows, we think Macy's presents a pretty interesting opportunity here," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview. "But make no mistake about it, if the fundamentals continue to deteriorate, you cannot just hold and hope. You've got to cut your losses. But we like it going forward, we're long the name."

On its final trading day of the year, the S&P 500 is set to end 2019 up 28%.

Disclosure: Joule Financial is long Macy's.

