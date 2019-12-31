Indonesia plans fixed fees for e-wallet transactions

An Indonesian bank employee checks Indonesian Rupiah in Jakarta, 11 May 2004. The rupiah breached the psychologically important level of 9,000 against the dollar, at it fell to its lowest level since November 2002. Finance Minister Budiono sought to allay market concerns over the rupiahs recent sharp fall, saying that the local unit's drop can be attributed to external factors as the US dollar has risen against other regional currencies. AFP PHOTO/ ADEK BERRY (Photo credit should read ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Indonesia plans to impose fixed fees on some e-wallet transactions, five people familiar with the matter said, in a move that could choke a key revenue stream and raise costs for payment startups backed by the likes of Alibaba's Ant Financial.

Providers of e-wallet services in Southeast Asia's largest economy currently customize fees for vendors, charging a premium from big retailers and absorbing costs for smaller merchants in an effort to get them to use their platforms.

But has already held talks with the biggest digital-payment startups to make fees on QR code transactions uniform, the people said, building on its move in August to standardize electronic payments that use the matrix barcode.

Bank Indonesia did not respond to repeated messages and calls requesting comment.

Leading the pack of e-wallet firms in the country is home-grown ride-hailing startup Gojek, backed by firms including 's Google, and startup OVO, in which Gojek rival Grab has a stake. Ant Financial's e-wallet DANA trails them, along with state-owned payments platform LinkAja.

The central bank wants to fix some e-wallet transaction fees at 0.7%, the people added, a move that could deter smaller merchants that now pay next to nothing from staying on the e-wallet network or force the latter to increase incentives.

Fixed fees on payments at bigger vendors, like , that are currently charged as much as 2%, would also dent revenue for the e-wallet firms, the people said.

The startups have already burned through millions of dollars in incentives to lure vendors in Indonesia, where a multi-billion dollar digital payments industry has flourished as over half its nearly 270 million population have no

bank accounts.

The country's internet economy was $40 billion this year and is expected to grow more than threefold by 2025, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Co.