Navarro sees 'at least' Dow 32,000 in 2020 and US economic growth closer to 3% next year

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Tuesday predicted the Dow Jones Industrial Average will hit "at least" 32,000 in 2020. That would be 12.4% higher than Monday's close.
"I'm looking forward to a great 2020," Navarro told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Forecast wise, I'm seeing closer to 3% real GDP growth than 2%. I'm seeing at least 32,000 on the Dow."
The Dow, which closed Monday at 28,462.14, is up more than 50% since President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
