Navarro sees 'at least' Dow 32,000 in 2020 and US economic growth closer to 3% next year

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens to a news conference about a presidential executive order relating to military veterans outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, March 4, 2019.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Tuesday predicted the Dow Jones Industrial Average will hit "at least" 32,000 in 2020. That would be 12.4% higher than Monday's close.

"I'm looking forward to a great 2020," Navarro told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Forecast wise, I'm seeing closer to 3% real GDP growth than 2%. I'm seeing at least 32,000 on the Dow."

The Dow, which closed Monday at 28,462.14, is up more than 50% since President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

