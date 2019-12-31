New year begins, jobless claims and manufacturing data: 3 things to watch for on Thursday

Trader Peter Tuchman reacts as the final day of trading for the year draws to a close at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 29, 2017.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday before you hit the door for New Year's Eve.

The U.S. stock market had one of its best runs in 2019, and the chance for a follow-up begins on Thursday when markets re-open.

The new year, however, may get off to a bumpy start. Tax-related selling and profit taking could cause a pullback in the early days of 2020, analysts say. And the outlook for the year is modest. The average price target for the S&P 500 among major market strategists is 3,330. This would be an increase of more than 3% for the year.

The most bullish strategist John Stoltzfus of Oppenheimer, projects the index will reach 3,500. That would be a jump of more than 8%.

The trade war with China is likely to be one of the major market stories in 2020. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday that he will sign phase one of the trade deal with China on Jan. 15 and then go to Beijing at a later date as part of the phase two negotiations.