Hope to get rich in 2020 stock market? Take this quiz to test your investing know-how

If your new year's resolution is to make more money in the stock market in 2020, you need to be sure you understand the basics of investing. Historically, owning stocks is one of the best ways to build wealth, but you don't need to be Warren Buffett to do it.
Take this quiz, created by Next Gen Personal Finance, to test your investing knowledge so you can find out if you are on the right path to becoming financially healthy.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.