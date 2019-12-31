Trump says Iran will be held 'fully responsible' for attack on the US embassy in Iraq

US President Donald Trump makes a major announcement October 27, 2019 the White House in Washington, DC. - Trump confirmed the death of Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world's most wanted man, during an overnight US special operation in northwest Syria.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed Iran for planning an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will," the president wrote on Twitter. "Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible."

"In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!" he added.

The president's tweet came after dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and set fire to a reception area on the grounds earlier in the day.

The Iraqi supporters, many dressed in military uniform, pushed into the compound using cars to break through its gate. The protestors hanged a poster on the wall saying, "America is an aggressor."

Though the mob stopped short of entering the main building of the compound, many shouted "Down, Down, USA!" and flung water and rocks over the embassy walls. About 30 Iraqi soldiers in armored vehicles arrived near the embassy hours after the violence, according to an AP report.

The attack followed deadly U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, carried out in retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that American officials blamed on the militia.

The U.S. strikes over the weekend were the latest to target the Iraqi state-sanctioned and Iranian-backed militia and appear to mark the start of a more fierce proxy war between the U.S. and Iran throughout the Middle East.