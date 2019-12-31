Wall Street likes these Dow stocks the most for 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared to record highs in 2019, climbing about 22% for the year. The following stocks are Wall Street analysts' favorite picks to lead the benchmark in 2020.

CNBC identified these stocks by searching for searching in FactSet for companies in the index with a buy rating from at least 50% of analysts. The index featured 10 stocks with a majority rating of buy and at least 6% upside based on the average 12-month target price from analysts.

Simply put, these are the buy-recommended stocks that analysts think will rise the most in 2020.

The top pick reflects a welcome vote of confidence for a new chief executive officer. Chris Kempczinski took over McDonald's in November, and analysts have not wavered in their support of the company. The fast food chain enjoys a buy rating from two-thirds of its analysts and has an expected upside of 14.4% in 2020.