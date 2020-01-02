Abu Dhabi's NMC Health in messy dispute with US short seller Muddy Waters after stock ambush

Abu-Dhabi based healthcare firm NMC Health is embroiled in a bitter battle with U.S. short seller Muddy Waters, after the latter produced a report questioning the company's accounting practices and sending its stock tumbling.

The Abu Dhabi-based healthcare chain saw its London-listed shares plummet more than 60% in mid-December after the activist hedge fund led by Carson Block announced that it had a bet against the stock, citing "serious doubts about the company's financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels."

In its report, Muddy Waters raised concerns about overpayment in NMC's $107.4 million investment in the redevelopment of NMC Royal Women's Hospital and purchase of Premier Care Home Medical and Health Care LLC.

It also highlighted "red flags" in the company's reported cash balances, suggesting margins were "too good to be true."

"We believe that a significant part of the reason for this outperformance is NMC materially underreports its rejection rate for reimbursement, thereby inflating its reported margin," the Muddy Waters report said.

"Another factor that could be assisting this inflation is purchases from related parties – we do not advise investors to be sanguine about this possibility, as the price to be paid for what could perhaps be perceived as a subsidy from the privately-owned businesses – could very well be overpayment for long-term assets and capex."

The California-based fund also accused NMC of deliberately understating its debt by approximately $320 million as of the full-year of 2018, by failing to report leases associated with its acquisition of Aspen Healthcare as finance leases.