Global fatalities from commercial flying fell more than 50% in 2019

Rescuers work beside the wreckage of an Ethiopian Airlines' aircraft at the crash site, some 50 km east of Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, on March 10, 2019.

The number of people killed in commercial airplane crashes more than halved in 2019 from the previous year, according to one study by aviation consultants.

Last year, 257 fatalities were recorded involving larger aircraft crashes. This compared to 534 in 2018, according to Dutch aviation analysts To70.

In 2019, there were 86 recorded accidents around the world, eight of which were fatal. The most deaths in one incident was when a Boeing 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia on March 10 causing loss of life to 157 people.

To70 said it factored a 4.2% growth in air traffic for 2019 over 2018 to then calculate that, across 2019, large airplanes in commercial air transport averaged one fatal accident every 5.58 million flights.

The U.S. National Safety Council puts the odds of a typical American dying from a motor vehicle crash at one in 114, while an air incident is much rarer at one in 9,821.