European stocks set for mixed open as investors await US-China trade details

European stocks were seen mixed Thursday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump said that a phase one trade deal with China will be signed on January 15, though details of the deal remain hazy.

Britain's FTSE 100 was set to climb around 34 points to 7,576, Germany's DAX was expected to fall by around 23 points to 13,226 and France's CAC 40 was seen around 36 points higher at 6,014, according to IG data.

President Trump announced in a tweet on Tuesday that a partial accord will be signed at the White House by senior Chinese negotiators in two weeks' time, but market reaction has been stunted by a lack of clarity over the full extent of the agreement.

Shares in mainland China jumped overnight after a private survey showed rising manufacturing activity in December, further bolstering gains after the People's Bank of China (PBoC) eased monetary policy.

In corporate news, Airbus has become the world's largest airplane manufacturer for the first time since 2011, ousting Boeing from the top spot after beating forecasts on its 863 aircraft in 2019, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing airport and tracking sources.

A host of manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) data out of the euro zone is due after the bell, including figures out of Italy, France, Germany and the currency bloc as a whole, along with the U.K.