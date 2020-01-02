People couldn't wait to leave this state in 2019

Traffic is at a near standstill heading into New York City via the Holland Tunnel from New Jersey.

Blame it on brutal winters, high taxes or the New Jersey Turnpike: The Garden State is the last place where people want to be.

More two-thirds of all New Jersey moves were outbound in 2019, according to an analysis from United Van Lines.

About a third of people leaving the state cited retirement as a primary reason for relocating, the moving service found.

United Van Lines analyzed 182,186 shipments last year through Dec. 18. New Jersey had a total of 4,059 shipments, of which 2,779 were sent out of state.

More from Personal Finance:

Time is up for maximizing this new tax play

Why you might not want to put all your money in a Roth IRA

Paying off that holiday debt could take 5 years

This is the second year in a row that the Garden State led the country in the percentage of departures.

"The economics in that state are a little bit uncertain, so we see people leaving," said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines.

Illinois and New York round out the top three states experiencing the highest percentage of outbound traffic, United Van Lines found.