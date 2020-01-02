Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in fourth quarter, dwarfing Democrats' hauls

President Donald Trump gestures while talking to Naval Academy Midshipmen in the seats during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field, December 14, 2019.

President Donald Trump's campaign announced on Thursday that it raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, which is far more than any potential Democratic rival has raised in a quarter this cycle.

This marks the best fundraising quarter for the Trump campaign in the 2020 election cycle, according to the release.

"President Trump's unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people," said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

The Trump campaign said it had raised a total of $143 million in 2019.

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign revealed he had raised more than $34.5 million during the fourth quarter. That total puts Sanders at the top of the Democratic 2020 field in the fundraising department. Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million, while Andrew Yang's campaign said it expected to raise $12.5 million in the quarter.

