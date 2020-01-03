Democratic contender Amy Klobuchar raises $11 million in fourth quarter, more than doubling her previous haul

Democratic presidential candidatte Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $11.4 million, her campaign announced on Friday, more than doubling the $4.8 million she raised in the third quarter.

This was the Democratic presidential candidate's strongest fundraising quarter so far, her campaign said.

The Minnesota senator saw her fortunes rise after December's Democratic debate, when she was able to land jabs at some of her rivals, including fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

With only seven candidates on stage she was able to command more attention and some pundits said she won the night.

The candidate received more than $1 million in donations in the 24-hours after the debate, her campaign said.

Despite the strong showing, Klobuchar is still well behind the front-runners in the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who leads the money race, raised a whopping $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, followed by Buttigieg, who raised $24.7 million. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the national polling leader, brought in $22.7 million, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million, his campaign announced.

Klobuchar's poll numbers place her well behind the leading candidates as well, making her chances of gaining the nomination slim. She has support of about 3% of voters, according to RealClearPolitics national polling average. Biden's average is nearly 29%.