CCTV Script 16/12/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2019, Monday.

In the past decade, the U.S. experienced the longest period of economy expansion, since 2010, S&P 500 has gained 185%, which is a considerable increase. As for the specific stocks, their change is more surprising. In S&P 500 index, Netflix, the streaming technology company, dominates, according to CNBC's compiled data from FactSet.

Netflix's stock price was just 7 dollars in 2010,but now it is nearly 300 dollars, its return rats is 3726% in a decade.

Netflix change the whole media industry and attracts more tech giants to compete with. This year, Disney and Apple announced to launch their own video streaming service, before that, Amazon has already joined this game. It is expected that the tech companies and media companies will have fierce competition in this area.

Ranked as the second is a transformational enterprise, Market Axess, this not well-known company focus on electronic bond trading. Stock trading was already electronic before 2000, but bond trading is relatively traditional, that gives MarketAxess a chance.

Its share price increased 2770% in the past 10 years.

On the industry aspect, semi-conductor had the best performance among S&P 500 index in the past decade.

Broadcom and Nvidia ranked as the 4th and the 10th, with 1982% and 1411% gains, respectively.

If we view it from a broader scope, then among all the listed companies in the U.S., a biotech company, who develops drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases, had the best performance.

Neurocrine Biosciences' share price was up almost 5308%, which means its return is over 50 times.

But no only the companies, who have advanced technologies, can have some achievements in the financial market, keeping up with the trend of times, applying technology to upgrade, can also gain a lot. A pizza company, which has over 60 years history, reversed its own situation in the past decade. This company is the international pizza chains Domino, whose share price was less than 10 dollars in 2010, but now its over 290 dollars.

Increasing 3753%, ranking the 2nd.

In 2010, when J. Patrick Doyle took office as Domino's CEO, he improved pizza's taste and launched online order and sales campaign, these reforms turned into profits. Now, 70% of its orders are made online. Some analysts believe, Domino has been a tech company that sells pizza.

The global stock market is going to brace a new decade soon, we will keep an eye on what kind of stocks will become the next unexpected winner.