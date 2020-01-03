European stocks seen lower after US airstrike kills Iranian commander, spiking tensions

European stocks were seen lower on Friday as geopolitical tensions spiked after U.S. airstrikes in Iraq killed a top Iranian military commander.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen around 29 points lower at 7,575, Germany's DAX was expected to open down around 81 points at 13,305 and France's CAC 40 was set to slide around 23 points to 6,019, according to IG data.

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Tehran's elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday by a U.S. airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Iran's Foreign Minister has tweeted that the U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its "rogue adventurism," while Fars News Agency reported a spokesman as saying that Iran's top security body will meet to discuss Tehran's response.

Oil prices spiked following the attack, with Brent Crude and WTI both up almost 3% Friday morning.

Major Asian markets declined by Friday afternoon as investors weighed the impact of renewed tensions in the Middle East, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading losses.

Investors will likely be watching European oil companies as Friday's trading session gets underway after Asian counterparts surged overnight.

French inflation data is due before the bell on Friday while German inflation figures are set for release early in the afternoon.