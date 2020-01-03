Oil prices surge after reports that a key Iranian general was killed in Iraq airstrike

Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani (C) attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016.

Oil prices surged in the morning of Asia trading hours, following reports that a top Iranian military general was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Brent crude soared 1.31% to $67.12 per barrel, while U.S. crude jumped 1.24% to $61.94 per barrel.

General Qassim Soleimani, who leads a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, was reportedly killed, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi television and officials said.

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.