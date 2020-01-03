Oil prices surge after reports that a key Iranian general was killed in Iraq airstrike

Oil prices surged in the morning of Asia trading hours, following reports that a top Iranian military general was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad.
Brent crude soared 1.31% to $67.12 per barrel, while U.S. crude jumped 1.24% to $61.94 per barrel.
General Qassim Soleimani, who leads a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, was reportedly killed, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi television and officials said.
