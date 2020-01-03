Samsung says it sold 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019

A woman holds different colored models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, August 7, 2019.

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G smartphones worldwide in 2019, the company announced Friday.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant said it took up about 54% of global market share for 5G phones as of November 2019, citing data from market research firm Counterpoint.

It's already the world's top smartphone maker, accounting for about a fifth of the global market, but has been up against some stiff competition in the form of China's Huawei. Other Chinese manufacturers, like Xiaomi and Oppo, have also been gaining ground.

Samsung released its latest 5G flagship, the Note 10+ 5G, over the summer. It's expected to release its next main flagship, the S11, later this year. The company also said Friday that it would be bringing 5G to its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet in South Korea in the first quarter.

"Consumers can't wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible," said TM Roh, head of research and development at Samsung's mobile communications division.

"For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible."

Shares of Samsung closed about half a percent higher Friday.