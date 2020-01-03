Senate returns as Trump impeachment trial and Soleimani killing hang over Washington

The Senate will convene Friday as the chamber's top Republican and Democrat clash over how to structure a trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office — while rising tensions with Iran will likely pull some attention away from impeachment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., could give more clarity on where the impeachment process stands after the session starts at noon ET. They appear to have more to hash out before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sends the House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Schumer has pushed for the Senate to call witnesses who did not speak in House hearings, including White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security advisor John Bolton. McConnell, who has called the articles of impeachment "weak," has not made any assurances about witnesses and suggested the Senate will move quickly to acquit Trump.

The Democratic-held House voted last month to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — only the third time the chamber has impeached a president. The president is accused of withholding critical military aid to Ukraine as he urged the country to investigate a top 2020 political rival, Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter.

The latest developments in the Middle East will likely draw some of the Senate's attention away from impeachment this month. The U.S. killed Iran's top military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, on Thursday night, sparking fears of retaliation.

Neither McConnell nor Schumer commented on the killing.

The Senate Democratic leader has largely focused this week on pressing McConnell to compel the testimony and obtain the documents he deems relevant to a trial. Schumer cited a report from Just Security, detailing documents related to the White House's freeze on aid to Ukraine, in pushing for testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton and other key officials.

"It underscores the need for the Senate to subpoena the witnesses and documents we've requested at the onset of a Senate trial," he tweeted Thursday.

The Republican-held Senate will likely acquit Trump. Last month, McConnell said Democrats "are getting cold feet" after what he called the "least fair, least thorough and most rushed impeachment in American history."

Two of McConnell's GOP colleagues have taken issue with his approach to a trial. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said this week that it was "inappropriate" for McConnell to say he was in "total coordination" with the White House on impeachment, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said last month she was "disturbed" by McConnell's comment. The senators are considered two of the Republicans most likely to break with their party on major votes.

