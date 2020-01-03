Stocks making the biggest moves midday: L3Harris, Tesla, Apache & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris — Equity of major aircraft and weapons manufacturers Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris rose 1.6%, 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively, in midday trading as U.S.-Iranian tensions flare in the Middle East. The U.S. confirmed it was responsible for a drone strike in Baghdad on Friday that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Tehran's top military commander and a prominent political fixture in the region.

Incyte — Shares of Incyte plunged 10% Friday after the company announced that a Phase III study showed one of its developmental drugs failed to show results that were statistically superior to a placebo. The drug was aimed at treating a disease that arises when donated bone marrow or stem cells attack their new host.

Tesla — Tesla's stock climbed 3.8% on Friday after the automaker reported better-than-expected deliveries for its most recent quarter. The electric car company delivered 112,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter, topping consensus estimates of 106,000. Tesla delivered roughly 367,500 vehicles for the full year, a 50% increase from 2018 and within the range that it had given as guidance.

Bank of America — Shares of the top U.S. bank fell 1.5% in afternoon trading after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the equity to market perform from outperform, telling clients its valuation re-rating has "run its course." Analyst James Fotheringham added that Bank of America shares now trade at a premium to their long-term average and suggested investors look to cheaper names like Citi and Morgan Stanley in the big-bank space.

Concho Resources, Apache, Devon Energy — Shares of Concho, Apache and Devon all traded higher, following crude prices, after the U.S. killed a top Iranian military leader in an airstrike. Concho and Apache each traded higher by more than 1% while Devon advanced 0.8%.

L Brands — Shares of L Brands rose nearly 8% after Bank of America upgraded the retail and apparel company to buy from neutral. The bank's analysts cited a strong Bath & Body Works business, potential for a more stable Victoria's Secret and a high dividend yield as reasons for the upgrade. The bank also raised its price target on the stock to $25 per share from $21, which would be a 49% increase from where the stock closed on Thursday.

Humana — Humana rose 1.5% after Goldman Sachs added the health care company to its "Conviction Buy" list and told clients it sees sizable upward revisions to earnings estimates due to the recent repeal of a fee on health insurers.

– CNBC's Fred Imbert and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.