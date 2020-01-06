American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing over 737 Max grounding, will share $30 million with employees

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft as seen on final approach landing at JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA on 14 November 2019.

American Airlines said Monday that it has reached an agreement with Boeing over 2019 compensation for financial damages stemming from the grounding of the 737 Max, which is now in its 10th month.

Airlines have lost more than $1 billion in revenue because of the grounding after two fatal crashes. Boeing and Southwest Airlines ⁠— the largest U.S. operator of the 737 Max ⁠— disclosed they had reached an agreement last month.

American didn't disclose the terms of the agreement but said it would add $30 million to an employee profit sharing program, payable later this year. Southwest took a similar step, saying it would share $125 million with its workers.