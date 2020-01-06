Defense secretary's chief of staff to step down in latest string of high-profile departures

Eric Chewning, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 2, 2018.

WASHINGTON — Eric Chewning, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is stepping down at the end of the month, the latest in a series of high-profile Pentagon departures.

Chewning, a former Army intelligence officer and combat veteran, managed the day-to-day operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. During his three-year tenure, he worked for four Pentagon chiefs.

"I'm grateful for Eric's professionalism, judgment, and leadership over the last seven months as I moved into the Secretary of Defense role," said Secretary Esper in a statement. "In an incredibly demanding job, Eric has been a source of calm and tireless work. He will be missed by all. We wish him all the best upon his return to the private sector."

He'll be replaced by Jen Stewart, the top Republican staffer on the House Armed Services Committee, according to a statement from Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah.

Stewart also served as a Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, and as the national security advisor to Speakers of the House Paul Ryan and John Boehner.

"I have known Jen for years and I'm excited to bring her into the Department," Esper wrote. "Her deep expertise on national security issues will be a great addition to our team as we continue implementing the National Defense Strategy."﻿

Chewning was named in recent unredacted emails showing Pentagon officials' concern over the legality surrounding the White House's action to withhold military assistance to Ukraine, the focal issue of President Donald Trump's ongoing impeachment.

The emails, published by Just Security, a blog associated with the NYU School of Law, have not been verified for their authenticity by CNBC or NBC News.