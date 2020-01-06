CES boss defends Ivanka Trump's upcoming keynote speech amid backlash

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attends a discussion on "Women Entrepreneurs Through Finance and Markets" at the World Bank on October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of CES defended the organizers' decision to invite Ivanka Trump as a keynote speaker at the event.

With the daughter of and adviser to President Trump set to deliver her keynote address on Tuesday, some have criticized the organizers for overlooking other women with established careers in tech. However, Gary Shapiro, CEO and President of the Consumer Tech Association, which organizes CES, stands by the decision.

"There's a lot of focus on jobs of the future, and certainly the keynote that I'll be doing with Ivanka Trump will be focusing on... how the industry is working with the government on this very important issue," he told the BBC on Sunday.

Shapiro is set to interview Trump for her keynote talk about "how the administration is advocating for employer-led strategies that invest in reskilling workers, create apprenticeships and develop K-12 STEM education programs," according to the CES website.

The three-day long CES conference in Las Vegas is expected to attract almost 200,000 attendees.

"CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world and I am excited to join this year for a substantive discussion on the how the government is working with private sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy," Ivanka Trump said when she was initially announced as a keynote speaker.