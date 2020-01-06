US military says general's letter announcing Iraq withdrawal was a mistake: 'This is not what's happening'

A U.S. Army armored vehicle flies an American flag as it provides security escort for a convoy of vehicles pulling equipment that is heading to Kuwait from Camp Adder as the Army continues to send it's soldiers and equipment home and the base is prepared to be handed back to the Iraqi government later this month on December 2, 2011 at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq.

The Pentagon on Monday said that a U.S. general's letter informing Iraq's Defense Ministry that U.S.-led coalition troops would leave Iraq "was a mistake," and American Defense officials insisted that the troops would remain there.

"That letter is a draft, it was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should never have been released," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters hours after reports about the letter ostensibly written by Marine Brig. Gen. William Seely were published by the Reuters and AFP wire services.

"Poorly worded, implies withdrawal," Milley said.

"That is not what's happening," he continued.

The general's comments came after the top U.S. Defense official appeared to be confused about the letter Monday. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters earlier, "We are repositioning forces throughout the region, No. 1."

"Beyond that with regard to the letter, which I've read once, I can't tell you the veracity of that letter," Esper said. "That letter is inconsistent of where we are right now."

"There has been no decision whatsoever to leave," he said.

The letter to Iraq's Defense Ministry came to light a day after Iraq's parliament voted to expel all foreign forces from the country.

Neither Esper nor Milley would clarify how the letter was made public, or who directed it to be drafted.

Neither Seely nor Pentagon spokesmen responded to questions about the letter's origin.