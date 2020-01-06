The elusive energy rally is finally on, says top technical analyst

The long-awaited rally in last year's worst-performing S&P sector might finally be on. Rising tensions in the Middle East and the resulting jump in oil prices have one top technician bullish on the space, which could be setting up for a year drastically different from 2019.

The XLE Energy ETF that tracks the space finished last year up just 8%, vastly underperforming the S&P 500's 29% surge. But this year, the market could be telling a much different tale.

"I think this current spike in crude is quite different than the impetuous one associated with the missile strikes on Sept. 16. A few factoids about the sector, we know that it's very small, at 4.4% [of the S&P 500], that's basically the smallest it's ever been in the history of the data, going back to 1989," Carter Worth, Cornerstone Macro's head of technical analysis, said Friday on "Options Action."