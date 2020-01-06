Treasury yields move lower amid heightened US-Iran tensions

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning, as investors monitored escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

At 2:00 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7846%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2459%.

President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions against Iraq on Sunday, shortly after Baghdad called for American and foreign troops to leave the country.

Last week, Iran's General Qasem Soleimani, who led a special forces unit of the Islamic Republic's elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed by a U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport.

It has ratcheted up already-high tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with market participants increasingly concerned about the prospect of retaliatory action.

Trump has warned Iran that the U.S. would strike back if Tehran's military forces attacked any American person or target, saying Washington could do so "perhaps in a disproportionate manner."

On the data front, a final reading of Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.