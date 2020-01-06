Wall Street market analysts see deeper sell-off ahead: 'Ripe for a tactical correction'

Escalated geopolitical tensions swooped in and spoiled the market's party in the new year, and Wall Street analysts warned the sell-off might be just beginning.

After a historic run in 2019 and a strong first day of 2020, the S&P 500 fell after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday, spiking oil prices. Stocks were weak for most of the day Monday before paring some of their losses as the oil spike eased.

Such geopolitical shocks have historically led to sharp pullbacks in stocks with the S&P 500 declining 6% to 7% on average in the wake of the events, according to Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Subramanian researched past shocks such as Brexit and Argentina's debt collapse.

She believes the pullback this time will be in line with the historical average before recovering later this year.

Spikes in oil prices "due to geopolitical tensions can be negative given risks of stagflation, plus the impact on corporate and consumer sentiment/spending," Subramanian said in a note on Monday.

Some on Wall Street see a deeper sell-off on the horizon, perhaps as much as 10% correction. Stocks had gone too high, too fast in its year-end 2019 rally, creating an overbought environment that's vulnerable to a deeper pullback, they said.

The relative-strength index for the S&P 500 jumped to above 78 on Dec. 26, the highest level since Jan, 2018, with a number above 70 seen as a sign stocks are becoming overbought, according to FactSet. The gauge was at about 59 on Monday.

"The extreme overbought condition and excessive optimism set up an environment that was ripe for a tactical correction, and the developing Iranian conflict may act as a catalyst for one," Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity, said in a note on Monday. A correction signals a 10% decline from the 52-week high.