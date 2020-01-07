A former 'Bachelor' contestant who won a million dollars on DraftKings just got accused of cheating

(L-R) Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert attends Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

A former "Bachelor" contestant who won $1 million in a daily fantasy football contest on DraftKings is now being accused of cheating.

Jade Roper Tolbert, who appeared on ABC's "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise," entered the "Millionaire Maker" contest 150 times, the maximum allowed, with slightly different changes to her lineup each time. Her husband, Tanner Tolbert, whom she met on "Bachelor in Paradise," also entered 150 times. In the daily fantasy football contest, entrants create a lineup of players from different NFL teams and are awarded points based on their players' performance.

Internet sleuths accused the couple of collectively trying to maximize the number of combinations they had. They noticed their lineups were very similar, even though Jade tweeted that her husband told her not to play D.K. Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks receiver who accounted for 32 fantasy points.

The main difference between their lineups, according to Jade's accusers on Twitter who were looking through publicly available information, was at quarterback.

Tanner split his lineups between Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz while Jade's lineups featured Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill.

Collusion would be a violation of DraftKings rules which say "team-building complementary lineups which serve to work together AND executing a strategy that may create any unfair advantage over individual play" is an unacceptable behavior.

DraftKings rules also state "consequences for violating these guidelines vary depending on the severity of the infraction and the player's history."

That could mean disqualification and the payment of the million dollar prize to the second place finisher.

A DraftKings spokesperson told CNBC, "We take the integrity and fairness of our contests very seriously and are looking into this matter," adding that the results of all major contests are reviewed by a compliance team before payouts are made.

The Tolberts did not respond to a request for comment.