Amazon partners with Future Retail to further its push into the Indian market

Amazon is partnering with a leading Indian retail group as it continues its push into the world's second most populous country.

Under a new deal announced Monday, Amazon will become the official online sales channel for India's Future Retail.

Future Retail operates six retail chains, including popular hypermarket Big Bazaar, and has more than 1,500 stores across India. In partnering with Amazon, customers will be able to order products from those stores, with those in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad able to have them delivered via Amazon India's Prime Now two-hour delivery program.

The deal will focus on two product categories: groceries and general merchandise, and fashion and footwear.

Amazon and Future Retail will also create a team dedicated to growing sales through initiatives in areas like distribution and marketing.

"Future Retail's national footprint of stores offering thousands of products across fashion, appliances, kitchen and grocery will now be available to millions of customers shopping on Amazon.in in hours across more than 25 cities," Amit Agarwal, senior vice president and country head of Amazon India, said in a press release Monday.