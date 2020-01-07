Asia markets set to rise as investors keep their eyes on geopolitical tensions

Australia' s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.86% in early trade. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares as compared to the index's last close. The Nikkei 225 had fallen 1.91% by the close on Monday.

Asian markets were poised to rise on Tuesday, after falling a day earlier, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Gold prices surged on Monday to a near seven-year high as investors fled riskier assets amid U.S.-Iran tensions that have shot up in the past week with the killing of Iran's top commander.

Gold futures for February delivery settled up 1% at $1,568.80 per ounce and hit a high of $1,590.90 per ounce. That's the metal's highest level since April 2, 2013, when it traded at $1,604.30. Gold was also headed for its ninth straight day of gains.

Oil prices, which also surged on the back of those geopolitical tensions, continued to rally on Monday, rising more than 2% but settling little changed. In the morning during Asia hours, U.S. crude dropped 0.52% to $62.98 per barrel, retreating from Monday's prices.

"Geopolitical tensions remain centre stage with markets clearly in wait-and-see mode," Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

"The potential for this to spiral into a cycle of retaliation remains and markets will likely remain cautious," Strickland said, referring to U.S.-Iran tensions.

U.S. markets rose on Monday, recovering from losses earlier on Friday, with gains led by big tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 68.50 points, or 0.2% at 28,703.38 after falling 216 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher at 3,246.28 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6% to 9,071.46.