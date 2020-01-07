Boris Johnson to push for a speedy trade deal in new Brexit talks with EU

Disagreement over Brexit trade talks will likely come to a head in London Wednesday with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to meet with the president of the European Commission.

Britain is set to become the first country ever to exit the EU in 24 days — on January 31. This will kickstart a transition period, when London and Brussels will engage in new negotiations that will include future trade arrangements. However, both sides seem to disagree about the timeline for these talks.

Johnson has pushed for legislation to force trade talks with the European Union to end by no later than December. However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that 11 months to put a trade deal together is an "extremely challenging" timeline.

"The meeting is really to discuss holistically the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union and to look forward to the year ahead in all of its dimensions," a spokesperson for the Commission said Monday.

The same spokesperson added that von der Leyen's views "are very clear."